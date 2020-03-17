1st COVID-19 Case in HP Confirmed by Family

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie has its first case of COVID-19.

The family was contacted by South Peace News after receiving a tip and confirmed the case after tests were concluded the evening of Monday, March 16.

The family is in quarantine at Grouard.

A further call to South Peace News – but not confirmed – tells us that the positive test has resulted in the shutdown of Kapown Treatment Centre in Grouard, plus the Grouard First Nations band hall. Calls to the health centre at Grouard have not yet been returned.