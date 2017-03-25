Zirkas shine at annual Zabava celebration

It was indeed a show to remember! The High Prairie Zirka Dancers wowed the jam-packed audience at the annual Zabava celebration March 11 at the Edmo Peyre Hall at the rodeo grounds. The Zirkas operate under the umbrella of the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie. Instructors are Ken Kachmar and Danielle Marx. Marx is a former accomplished dancer with the club. Other senior Zirkas help instruct the younger students. Kachmar instructs the junior, intermediate and senior dancers; Marx the pre-K, beginner, novice, soloist and trio dancers; while Hope Keshen and Jordan Elko are dance assistants. The club begins practice in September and dances each week. The Zirkas attended the Athabasca Dance Festival last weekend [March 18] and have a final public performance in High Prairie on March 31 at 6 p.m. at the Gordon Buchan Recreation Centre. This year’s Zabava celebration also included a special presentation to Honourary Baba Elsie Duchesneau for her decades of tireless work and dedication to the society.