Zirka Dancers take spotlight in annual Zabava

Zirkas showcase a variety of Ukrainian dances during 1-hour performance

Senior dancers perform Transcarpathian Echoes. Left-right, are Jordan Elko, Brielle Kit and Amy Zabolotniuk.

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie presented Zabava during its annual dance recital March 2 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The show featured the High Prairie Zirka Dancers under instructor Danielle Marx. Colourful traditional dress added to the beauty of the one-hour performance. The club celebrates 41 years in 2019. Louise Zahacy was named Honourary Baba for her longtime service and commitment to the association. The Town of High Prairie council gave $1,000 to support the society. The cultural society could get another $1,000 if it qualifies for a grant from Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services. Big Lakes Country council approved $150. The cultural society will host a fundraiser called Perogy Fest on April 3 at the Edmo Peyre Hall from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $10 per plate and includes garlic sausage, beverages and dessert, or $1 per perogy. Eat in or take out. First-come, first-served.