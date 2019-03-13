Zirka Dancers take spotlight in annual Zabava

Zirkas showcase a variety of Ukrainian dances during 1-hour performance

Senior dancers perform Transcarpathian Echoes. Left-right, are Jordan Elko, Brielle Kit and Amy Zabolotniuk.

The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie presented Zabava during its annual dance recital March 2 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The show featured the High Prairie Zirka Dancers under instructor Danielle Marx. Colourful traditional dress added to the beauty of the one-hour performance. The club celebrates 41 years in 2019. Louise Zahacy was named Honourary Baba for her longtime service and commitment to the association. The Town of High Prairie council gave $1,000 to support the society. The cultural society could get another $1,000 if it qualifies for a grant from Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services. Big Lakes Country council approved $150. The cultural society will host a fundraiser called Perogy Fest on April 3 at the Edmo Peyre Hall from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $10 per plate and includes garlic sausage, beverages and dessert, or $1 per perogy. Eat in or take out. First-come, first-served.

  • Beginners perform Zaychyky “Bunnies”. Left-right, are senior dancer Hope Keshen and beginner dancers Frederick Thompson, Saydee Forseille and Serenity Forseille.
  • Intermediate dancers perform a Horianka dance. Left-right, are Trae Shephard, Lukijan Strebchuk, Gracie Foster and Callista Gomes.
  • Senior dancers, left-right, Kirsten Bruder and Brielle Kit perform a duet The Girl from Volyn. The dance is from the Volyn region.
  • Senior dancers, left-right, Jordan Elko and Hope Keshen perform a Bukovynian duet dance. Bukovyna is a traditional highland region.
  • Beginner dancers perform Zaychyky “Bunnies” Front row left-right, are Saydee Forseille, Ryan Thompson, Serenity Forseille and Frederick Thompson. Back row left-right, are senior dancers Hope Keshen and Jordan Elko.
  • Senior dancers, left-right, Hope Keshen and Jordan Elko perform A Gypsy’s Scorn dance. Gypsies were known to be sinister thieves who travelled around Europe stealing belongings from anyone who crossed their paths.
  • Senior and intermediate dancers join to perform Horianka. Left-right, are Trae Shephard, Kirsten Bruder, Gracie Foster, Whisper Forseille and Lukijan Strebchuk. The dancer worked hard during the year to perfect their new Hutzul dance.
  • Senior dancer Jared Gomes jumps high as the senior group performs New Recruits. The dance shows venturesome men who hunted and fished.
  • Intermediate dancer Gracie Foster performs a Lyrical solo dance. Each ribbon colour and number has a different meaning.
  • Junior dancers perform Rankovi Spravy “Morning Chores”. Left-right, are Elly Belesky, Dag Sware, Hadley Gray and Rebekah Strebchuk. The dancers tell a story about their experience with the morning chores.
  • Senior dancer Lukijan Strebchuk gets down as the senior and intermediate dancers join to perform a Horianka dance. Dancing behind is Gracie Foster. The energetic dance is from Hutzlsyna.
  • Intermediate dancer Logan Bruder gets down in a duet dance Poltava with Gillian Blackhurst. The dance has lots of colour and high dance steps.
  • Senior dancers perform New Recruits as the finale to the show. Left-right, are Jordan Elko, Hope Keshen, Brielle Kit, Lisa Zabolotniuk and Jared Gomes. The dancers show a humourous portrayal of Cossack camp life and the training of new recruits.

