Zirka Dancers resurrect adult group

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Adult dance has returned to the Zirka Dancers of the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie.

“We have been offering it every year but this has been the first time in at least five years that we have had enough interest,” says society president Leigh Blackhurst, who is one of the dancers.

Adult dancers have performed at various times for the society that registered in February 1978.

“Since it’s our society 40th anniversary, we thought it would be nice to see if there was enough interest in the community to have an adult group again,” says Lisa Zabolotniuk, who leads the group.

“The goal of the group is to have fun, get exercise and celebrate Ukrainian culture.”

She recalls that the adult group last performed for four years, from around 2008-2011.

About seven dancers have been practising weekly since September.

“Some of us have experience as children, a couple have danced as adults and some have no experience,” Blackhurst says.

Dancers are being taught by choreographer Danielle Marx, who has been part of the Zirka Dancers since she was young, danced for professional troops such as Vohon, Shumka, and has been instructing local groups for three years.

They are eager to make their dancing debut.

“We are hoping to perform in Guy for the Ukrainian New Year’s on Jan. 13, at our Christmas raffle dinner on Jan. 20, Pleasantview Lodge in February and the Zabava performance March 3,” Blackhurst says.

Dancers are excited about the activity.

“This dance group is a great way for us to get a little exercise, learn new things, a little stress relief, and a lot of fun,” Blackhurst says.

“Of course, we want to do our best, but we are doing it with fun in mind.”

The group is particularly in need of men.

“This year we are excited to have male participants and hopefully in the future we have more interest,” Blackhurst says.

To support the society, just over $4,500 at the Ukrainian Baba’s Supper on Nov. 2 when 335 people were served, says fundraising director Terri Forseille.