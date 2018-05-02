Zero attend multiplex meeting

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Views on a proposed multiplex are still welcomed by the High Prairie Multiplex Committee.



Although nobody attended a meeting April 25, committee leaders want to know opinions from residents.



“It’s a conversation and we’re open to ideas,” says chair Aaron Klassen.



He and vice-chair John Paddon initiated the concept in January from social media discussion.



“We are in the process of drafting a plan to present to community groups and organizations,” Klassen says.



A Facebook page has also been established by the committee.



The vision may be refocusing to a cultural centre that could join the High Prairie and District Museum and the High Prairie Golden Age Centre. Plans could also include space for a library since more facilities around the province include a library.



For more information, phone Klassen at [780] 507-9052.