Zeke and Zeb plot to make money

Zeb was excited. He just received a phone call from his good friend, Zeke, about a new business venture. They were to meet to discuss the project.



Zeb climbed into his trusty clunker and made his way down the Salt Prairie backroads to Zeke’s house. Upon arrival, he was more than pleased to see a cool Pilsner on the table by the back porch.



“What’s the big news?” asked Zeb.



“I think we’re ready to open that there pot store in High Prairie,” said Zeke. “As soon as town council gits off its behin’.”



“We can’t afford it,” said Zeb. “Too much dough.”



Zeke scoffed, reminding Zeb of his Grade 8 education, rumoured to be the highest in the region, but not confirmed.



“I crunched the numbers an’ we can make it work,” he announced. “As long as that there council doesn’t put too many rules in.”



“You mean the ones the cops keep bothering you with all the time?” laughed Zeb. “Rememer’ that time…”



“Shut the hell up!” roared Zeke. “Geez, the wife might be listenin’. The less she knows the better!”



The two share a laugh as their Pilsners clink.



“Lookit’,” says Zeke. “The people in town want that pot store. Lookit’ the survey. A lotta people wanna get high. Why stop progress?”



“OK,” said Zeb. “But can’t we jus’ be happy smokin’ our emotional fescue here in the Back 40. Life jus’ isn’t about makin’ money.”



“It’s guys like you who stand in the way of progress,” said Zeke. “It’s us thinkers who have to do the thinkin’ and progress. That’s how I can afford a heated house and two 1970s Fords.”



“Yeah, yeah, brag, brag,” said Zeb. “You just had all the breaks.”



“Shuddap and listen,” said Zeke. “The way I figure it, we can be the first. The paper said no one has applied for a store yet. We could have a mahogany.”



“I think the word is monopoly,” said Zeb.



“Will you jus’ listen’? Do you wanna make money or argue? We can set up shop and use our own stuff in Cousin Mabel’s garden and cut overhead.”



“Uh, I think the cops will check on it,” said Zeb.



“Hah, what do they know? Our stuff is so superior we’ll pay the fine and sales will be as high as Nephew Jethro after the last dance at the hall. We’ll make nothin’ but money.”



“OK, but we still need some money,” said Zeb. “Where do we get the money to open the store?”



“Geez, do I have to think of everthin’? All we gotta do is sell some of that moonshine in the last batch and go dry for a few months.”



Zeb looks at him.



“You can’t be serious. I need my sip of inspiration.



“Besides, he added, “it’s illegal to sell moonshine.”



“Got that figured out too,” said Zeke. “Lookit. Justin wants to legalize weed. He admitted he tried it. All we gotta do is get Justin to try some of our finest moonshine and it’ll be legal as screwing the taxpayers.”



“Makes sense,” said Zeb. “Makes sense.”



“Besides, he’ll be so bombed after a few sips he won’t know what the hell he’s doin’,” said Zeke.



“One problem,” said Zeb. “How is that any different than what he’s doin’ now?”



Zeke looks surprised, then twists his beard.



“I see whatcha mean. Damn! I see whatcha mean!”