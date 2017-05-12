Zatko elected to lead chamber

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has a new president.

Jennifer Zatko was elected by acclamation at the annual general meeting May 3.

“One of our main priorities is to foster and improve communications and build relationships with businesses in the region,” says Zatko, who served as treasurer the past two years.

The relationships include the Town of High Prairie, Big Lakes County, and businesses in First Nations and Metis settlements.

Zatko succeeds Tracy Sherkawi, who decided to step down after two years as president.

“We want to work toward more-unified priorities,” Zatko says.

The chamber also plans to serve as a bridge between schools and business and help prepare students for the workplace, she adds.

Debbie Rose was re-elected vice-president while Michelle Simoneau was elected secretary-treasurer.

Completing the board are directors Jeff Burgar, Matt Lovsin, Joanne Miller, Tina Ostermeier, Victoria Pegg, Christopher Robblee, and Barry Sharkawi.

Sharkawi will also represent the chamber on the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance, which he chairs.

Among the first order of business for the new board will be to determine the future of the position of part-time executive director, which has remained vacant since October 11, 2016.

As a result, the chamber has been offered a contract to hire a local person proposed by Community Futures – Lesser Slave Lake Region.

“It’s just an offer,” Sherkawi says.

“It would be only an interim position, and provide a level of professionalism,” Rose says.

When asked why the executive director could not be done by a volunteer member of the board, Rose replies that board members would have a difficult time to commit to that role with their busy schedules.

Such a contract works successfully in other communities, Robblee says.

“We would hire someone local who would be responsible to the chamber board,” he adds.

Robblee serves as general manager of Community Futures.

The position of the executive director was created one year ago to help raise the profile of the chamber. The office is located in Town of High Prairie civic building.

“We’re in talks with Community Futures and the town to get an executive director for the chamber, who would drive many of the projects,” outgoing president Sherkawi says.

Town council has proposed to hire an economic development officer, which may also serve a role with the chamber.

Sherkawi reminded members of the top three priorities in the chamber’s strategic plan.

“We want to ensure the long-term viability of the chamber by recruiting new members and making the chamber relevant to members; improve the professional image; and improve education and communication,” Sherkawi says.

The new board will also start making plans to celebrate Small Business Week, Oct 15-21.

Meetings are scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month in the town conference room at noon. The next regular general meeting is June 7.

For more information, email the chamber at office@hpchamber.net.