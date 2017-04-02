Zahacy wins Men’s League

Mark Zahacy won the A Event with a 6-5 win over Bernie Poloz. Zahacy trailed 5-4 after seven ends and laid one in the four-foot ring between two Poloz stones. Zahacy made a perfect draw to the other edge of the four-foot to win. Poloz led 4-2 after five ends but Zahacy scored two in the sixth to tie the game. Rink members, left-right, are skip Mark Zahacy, third Robert Benoit, second Shawn Brust and lead John Van den Berg.
Mark Zahacy made a perfect draw to the four-foot ring to win the A Event final and the High Prairie Men’s Curling League title March 21. Zahacy trailed Bernie Poloz 5-4 entering the final end but scored two to win. Al Butterfield won the B Event and Jim Zabolotniuk’s Revolution Ford rink the C Event.
Al Butterfield won the B Event with a 10-5 win over Bert Daly. Daly scored two in the first end but Butterfield scored three in the second. Daly took the lead 5-3 after five ends after scoring single points in the third, fourth and fifth ends, but Butterfield scored four in the sixth, then stole three in the seventh to win. Rink members, left-right, are skip Al Butterfield, third Rod Marx, second Davis Baroldi and lead Gary Adams.
Jim Zabolotniuk’s Revolution Ford rink won the C Event with a 9-2 win over David Marx’s rink, skipped by Peter Blacha. Zabolotniuk scored two in the first and second ends to lead 4-0. Zabolotniuk added four in the sixth end to end the game. Rink members, left-right, are skip Jim Zabolotniuk, third Pat Monahan, second Zale Zabolotniuk and lead Justin Monahan.