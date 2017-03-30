Youth learns hard lesson about insurance

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A male youth was fined a couple hundred dollars for driving an uninsured vehicle.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was fined $200 for driving a vehicle without insurance when he appeared in High Prairie youth court March 20.

“When he borrowed his auntie’s car, he didn’t ask his auntie if it had insurance,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

That was a lesson he learned from the judge.

“When you borrow someone’s vehicle, make sure it has insurance,” Judge G.W. Paul said.

“Don’t just trust what the driver says, make sure you see the pink insurance card, and make sure it’s valid.”

The judge added that a new or young driver probably would not know to ask about insurance.

“It’s his responsibility to ask,” he added.