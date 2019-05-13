Youth invited to take part in Lemonade Day

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local youth are invited to take part in Lemonade Day on June 22 to build various skills.



Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake Region encourages students from kindergarten to high school, who must be trained and pre-registered.



Training sessions are set for May 22 and June 5 at St. Andrew’s School from 6–8 p.m.



“We are looking for participants, volunteers sponsors and more,” says Robin-Lee Vance, community engagement co-ordinator for Community Futures.



“Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business, a lemonade stand.”



Lemonade Day empowers youth to take ownership of their lives and become productive members of society – the business leaders, social advocates, volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.



Youth must pre-register by May 15 with Lemonade Day Northern Alberta.



Pre-registration is available online at https://www.lemonadeday.org/northern-alberta.



Registered youth must attend two training sessions with an adult mentor, such as a parent or grandparent.



“Our mission is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow, one lemonade stand at a time,” says a statement from the lead organization.



“This is a great opportunity for kids in rural northern Alberta to try their hand at starting and managing their own business.”



Along the way, they acquire skills in goal-setting, problem solving, and gain self-esteem critical for future success.



They keep all the money they make and are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some.



Each child that registers receives a backpack with an entrepreneur workbook that teaches them the lessons of Lemonade Day like creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors, and giving back to the community.



The local community can support young entrepreneurs by purchasing lemonade on June 22.



Closer to Lemonade Day, maps of lemonade stands will be posted on the Lemonade Day Northern Alberta website at https://lemonadeday.org/northern-alberta#stand-locations.



For more information, contact Community Futures by phone at (780) 849-3232 or email to CECLSL@albertacf.com.