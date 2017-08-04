Youth facing 1-year driving suspension

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 17-year-old male from Driftpile has been suspended for erratic driving.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was prohibited from driving for one year after pleading guilty in High Prairie youth court July 24 to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Youth court heard the boy failed to stop for Lakeshore Regional Police Service while chasing his friend on another quad, said Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook.

“When police say stop, go home, you stop and go home,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

The youth was on probation at the time, with nine months remaining, Shook added.

Police were responding to another incident when the two were seen driving.