Youth charged after woman struck

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie youth is facing a single charge of failing to back up safely after an accident April 24 where an elderly woman was struck.



High Prairie RCMP responded to a pedestrian collision at about 11:45 a.m., says RCMP Media Relations Group Cpl. Chris Warren.



“One person received minor injuries after a collision in the parking lot of St. Andrew’s High School on Wednesday,” he says.



“High Prairie RCMP and Emergency Services responded to the parking lot of St. Andrew’s School. A 69-year-old female was struck by a vehicle that was backing up in the lot.”



The woman was taken to hospital where she received treatment for minor injuries.