Youth breaks into town shop

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 16-year-old male youth who broke into the Town of High Prairie public works yard and Freson Bros. and stole items will pay for his actions.



The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was fined and sentenced to probation for 12 months after appearing in High Prairie youth court April 29.



He was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000 and placed on probation for one year.



Youth court heart the youth broke into the Town of High Prairie public works yard with a co-accused male youth on Oct. 18, 2018 about 10 p.m., Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.



“They dumped diesel out of several jerry cans and stole gas,” he said.



Four vehicles were also damaged, although no details were specified.



The youth was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to mischief and damage under $5,000 for the damaged vehicles and other charges.



Probation also covers charges of shoplifting under $5,000, mischief to damage under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.



He broke into Freson Bros. and stole $800 worth of Red Bull energy drink, the Crown reported.



Damage to a rear bay door was $1,000.



No restitution was requested, Hudson said.



The youth also stole an older truck in another incident.



“This kind of continual behaviour lands people in jail,” Judge D.R. Shynkar warned.



He ordered the youth to complete 100 hours of community service in the first 10 months of probation.



He is banned from Freson Bros. and the High Prairie public works yard during his probation.



The youth can be in a vehicle only with permission by the registered owner.