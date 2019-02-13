Youth attempts feeble switcheroo

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 17-year-old male will pay more than the cost of a pair of pants he took from a High Prairie clothing store.



The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was fined $300 after pleading guilty to shoplifting under $5,000 after appearing in High Prairie youth court Feb. 4.



Youth court heard after he went into Glamour and Gear store, he took a new pair of pants and tried them on in the change room. He wore them as he left the store without paying, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.



“He left his track pants behind,” lawyer Harry Jong said.



Jong added details in disclosure indicate the labels and the tags on the new pants were removed.



“It can’t be just a mistake,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.



The youth later returned the new pants.



The style and cost of the new pants were not stated in youth court.