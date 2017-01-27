Young family escapes house fire

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Grouard couple with three young children escaped a fire that destroyed their recently-renovated home late Jan. 13.

“Cause of the fire is unknown,” says Leo Tobin, fire chief for Big Lakes County.

Firefighters from Grouard arrived first around 10:45 p.m. at the scene on Mission Street and were joined by crews from Enilda and Joussard, he says.

Larry Lamouche is the owner of the seven-bedroom two- storey house initially built around 30 years ago. He lives next door.

“I just completed $10,000 of renovations,” Lamouche says about the 30 x 36-foot house.

“It was the third time renovating it.”

His daughter, Wendy Lamouche, and George Lamouche fled the fire with their three youngest children, including two-year-old twin sons and a 10-month-old daughter.

Their daughters, seven and nine years, were not home at the time of the incident.

The fire started in the ceiling above a wood stove.

“We started getting the children ready for bed so I decided to start a fire,” Giroux says.

“After the children were in bed, Wendy said she could smell something unusual burning.

“Then she yelled that the ceiling was on fire.”

Flames grew quickly, he explained.

“You could see the flames coming from the ceiling right above the wood stove,” Giroux says. “Flames were shooting down almost to the floor.”

The fire started again twice the following morning, Tobin says.

Although the cause has not been determined, Tobin reminds people to be cautious with their fireplaces, woodstoves and chimneys.