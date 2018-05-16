Court Docket – Young driver learns lesson about alcohol

H.P. court docket

April 30, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young driver found out the hard way that a person can get impaired after consuming even a small amount of alcohol.

Raylynn Auger-Isadore, 18, was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content exceeding 80 mg after appearing in High Prairie provincial court April 29.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court she recorded a breath sample of 100 mg when stopped by High Prairie RCMP after leaving The Cozy Corner Pub.

“She didn’t think she was over the limit,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

“She’s remorseful and she was shocked that it happened.”

In addition to the fine, Auger-Isadore was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Charmaine Hall-Payou was fined $200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $60, after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

After being released from prison, she failed to comply with a court order to report to Grande Prairie Community Corrections, said Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

“She was on suspended sentence,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

Her time on probation continues to February.

Hall-Payou appeared from the Calgary Remand Centre on CCTV.



– – – – – – –



Rodney D. Nahachick was sentenced to one day in jail for obstructing a peace officer.

However, Judge D.R. Shynkar gave him credit for time served.

Nahachick was stopped by High Prairie RCMP and gave an officer the wrong first name, said Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

He then gave the officer his correct name within several minutes.

“He was wanted on several warrants from High Prairie and Peace River,” said Hurich.

Lisa Trach appeared with Nahachick as duty counsel.

“His brother was also on warrant.”

Trying to hide his identity was not that easy for Nahachick.

“There was an obstruction but very brief,” Judge Shynkar noted. “Officers had a good idea who he was.”



– – – – – – –



Tia Iris Grey was fined $310 for failing to hold a valid driver’s licence.



– – – – – – –



Vernon Blair Laboucan was fined $115 for unlawful consumption of alcohol in a public place.