You help them, they’ll help you

SPN Staff

On July 31 and Aug. 1, the 58th Annual Elks Pro Rodeo will be in full swing in High Prairie.



The Royal Purple Elks will be opening their food booth to all the participants and visitors attending the rodeo and they need volunteers to help,



The Royal Purple Elks have been contributing to High Prairie and area for over 70 years. Please see list on this page.



How do they do it? The food booth at the rodeo is the Royal Purple Elks biggest fundraiser. If you help them as a volunteer, they help the community in ways mentioned above and much more.



The kitchen opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31, serving pancakes and eggs for breakfast, then providing food service until the close of the dance on both nights.



On the menu is a delicious selection of homemade beef stew, juicy hamburgers, crispy fries, poutine, taco-in-a-bag, in-house roasted turkey breast and ham, homemade potato salad, yogurt parfaits, homemade apple and cherry pies, and, new for 2018, corn fritters.



To make the food booth a success, volunteers are needed to work the grills and serve the food. After the rodeo is done, the kitchen needs to be cleaned and everything put away for next year.



Volunteers are again needed to help out.



“The time we really need help with is between 4-9 p.m. both days and people who can work grill,” says roster chair Cori Burgar.



“Any help we can get at any time is greatly appreciated,” she adds.



Working the rodeo is a great benefit to the community and to the volunteer. Not only does it look good on a resume and provides required hours for corporate or community service, it is fun, educational, and a way to meet and visit with the locals. Anyone 16 years and older can contribute their time to this worthwhile event.



People can sign up by finding their Facebook page [Royal Purple #59 – High Prairie] and clicking on the link to SignUp, which lists all the shifts available, or call/text [780] 523-8649. You can also e-mail the Royal Purple Elks at royalpurple59@hotmail.com.



The Royal Purple Elks thank you in advance for your consideration in helping them.

Royal Purple Elks beneficiaries

* The CT Scan at the hospital.

* High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre.

* High Prairie Girl Guides

* High Prairie Library Summer Reading Program.

* High Prairie Library Penny Carnival.

* The Q Skate Plaza.

* Winter Light-Up.

* Local fire victims.

* Local children with speech and hearing impediment.

* Pleasantview Lodge.

* J.B. Wood Continuing Care.

* Gordon Buchannan Recreation Centre.

* Many, many more organizations and causes.