You can never be too safe around home

Safety tips for the kitchen
* Avoid loose long sleeves when cooking;
Check kettles and toasters for damaged electrical cords and thermostats;
* Use appliances that have an automatic shut-off;
* Keep a timer handy to remind you when the oven and burners should be switched off;
* If you take medication that causes drowsiness, do not use cooking appliances;
* Use a temperature-controlled electric skillet or deep-fryer for frying;
* Never leave your cooking unattended;
* Use appropriate cooking appliances and keep them clean;
* Keep a pot cover nearby to “put a lid on it” in the event of a fire.
Safety tips for the living room
* Fireplace: always use a fire screen, ensuring it is the appropriate size for the fireplace opening;
* Power bars should not be used to overload electrical outlets;
* Smokers should check furniture for fallen cigarettes or embers, which can smoulder undetected for hour before bursting into flames;
* Ensure careful use of smoking materials and extinguish in water before disposal;
* Never leave cigarettes in an ashtray unattended;
* Use ashtrays with a double rim and deep centre;
* Keep matches, lighters and lit candles out of the reach of children;
* Never leave lit candles unattended.
Safety tips for the bedroom
* Install at least one smoke alarm outside each sleeping area. For improved safety, install a smoke alarm in every bedroom;
* Check electrical appliances regularly in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions: electric blankets, heating pads, curling irons, radios, televisions, irons;
* Bedrooms should be non-smoking areas.
Safety tips for the basement, attic
* Remove all combustible and flammable materials from the basement and attic;
* Do not store gasoline in basements or attics! Store gasoline in well-ventilated areas, preferably outdoors;
* Do not store propane indoors;
* Use only approved containers to store and transport gasoline:
* Have a thorough yearly maintenance check of the furnace carried out by a professional;
* When replacing an old furnace, consult a professional to determine the most safe, economical and efficient system for your home;
Safety tips for the garage, workshop:
* Flammable materials – thinners, gasoline, paints, industrial cleaners – should be stored neatly in approved containers and away from possible ignitable sources;
* Do not smoke, or leave matches or lighters in the garage or workshop;
* Install and know how to properly use the appropriate fire extinguisher for the garage/workshop;
* Keep the area clean. Remove garbage, paper products, oily rags and wool.