You can never be too safe around home

Safety tips for the kitchen

* Avoid loose long sleeves when cooking;

Check kettles and toasters for damaged electrical cords and thermostats;

* Use appliances that have an automatic shut-off;

* Keep a timer handy to remind you when the oven and burners should be switched off;

* If you take medication that causes drowsiness, do not use cooking appliances;

* Use a temperature-controlled electric skillet or deep-fryer for frying;

* Never leave your cooking unattended;

* Use appropriate cooking appliances and keep them clean;

* Keep a pot cover nearby to “put a lid on it” in the event of a fire.

Safety tips for the living room

* Fireplace: always use a fire screen, ensuring it is the appropriate size for the fireplace opening;

* Power bars should not be used to overload electrical outlets;

* Smokers should check furniture for fallen cigarettes or embers, which can smoulder undetected for hour before bursting into flames;

* Ensure careful use of smoking materials and extinguish in water before disposal;

* Never leave cigarettes in an ashtray unattended;

* Use ashtrays with a double rim and deep centre;

* Keep matches, lighters and lit candles out of the reach of children;

* Never leave lit candles unattended.

Safety tips for the bedroom

* Install at least one smoke alarm outside each sleeping area. For improved safety, install a smoke alarm in every bedroom;

* Check electrical appliances regularly in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions: electric blankets, heating pads, curling irons, radios, televisions, irons;

* Bedrooms should be non-smoking areas.

Safety tips for the basement, attic

* Remove all combustible and flammable materials from the basement and attic;

* Do not store gasoline in basements or attics! Store gasoline in well-ventilated areas, preferably outdoors;

* Do not store propane indoors;

* Use only approved containers to store and transport gasoline:

* Have a thorough yearly maintenance check of the furnace carried out by a professional;

* When replacing an old furnace, consult a professional to determine the most safe, economical and efficient system for your home;

Safety tips for the garage, workshop:

* Flammable materials – thinners, gasoline, paints, industrial cleaners – should be stored neatly in approved containers and away from possible ignitable sources;

* Do not smoke, or leave matches or lighters in the garage or workshop;

* Install and know how to properly use the appropriate fire extinguisher for the garage/workshop;

* Keep the area clean. Remove garbage, paper products, oily rags and wool.