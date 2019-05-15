Yes, we are open!

T.J. Walker,

Clubhouse Supervisor,

High Prairie Golf Club

Hello, golfers!



It’s been a slow start to the season but we are officially open for 2019!



We are getting right into the swing of things with Ladies Night starting on Tuesday, May 14. We have a new Ladies format for this season. Ladies, you can now book any tee time between 5-7 p.m. to participate in the Ladies Night game. Prizes will now be given out the following Tuesday. The tees will remain open for play during this time.



Men’s Night will be teeing off for the first time on Wednesday, May 15. This will be a 6 p.m. shotgun start. As always, Men’s and Ladies Nights will be drop in and everyone is invited to come out and play.



The Monday Morning Seniors League will be starting on Monday, May 20. This new league is for golfers 55+, and will be tee times from 9-10 a.m.



Our tournament season kicks off right away as well. On Saturday, May 25 we have our Spring Poker Rally, and on Sunday, May 26 we have our Spring Cash Scramble. You can register online at hpgolfclub.weebly.com or call the Pro-Shop at [780] 523-2696.



There are still a few spots open for the Competitive Men’s League. If you are interested in playing you can register online on our website. Deadline for Competitive Men’s League registration is Friday, May 17, and league play will commence on Monday, May 20. A copy of the format and rules is available on our website.



And last but certainly not least, we still have our raffle tickets for sale, they are $20.00/ticket. First Prize is a $2,500 travel voucher from our friends at Lyn-Mar Travel as well as $500 cash. Tickets are available at the Pro-Shop.