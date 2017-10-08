Wright joins High Prairie RCMP as their new staff sergeant

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have found their right man to take the top job.

Warren Wright became the new staff sergeant on Sept. 25. He comes to town from the Fox Creek detachment with almost 25 years experience in policing.

“Over the next month or two, I am trying to get to know the local communities within High Prairie and Faust detachments and understand their policing needs,” says Wright, who served as a permanent detachment commander after several interim officers filled in for almost three years.

“After that, I will do my best to meet those needs.”

He and his wife, Maude, arrived in mid-September and have started to make themselves feel at home in their new community.

“I remember driving through High Prairie with my wife on Aug. 1, 2016 on our way to Slave Lake,” Wright says.

“I remember thinking what a fantastic community to live and work in.”

Almost one year later, he was delighted to hear he had been promoted to High Prairie.

“I am completely dedicated to my job, the detachment has my undivided attention,” Wright says.

He has served in postings in the Saskatchewan communities of Pelly and Wollaston Lake before moving to Alberta in Lac La Biche, Calgary, Sundre, Dids- bury and Fox Creek.

As he becomes more familiar with the variety of communities within the High Prairie and Faust areas, he plans to work with community leaders to introduce new programs and alternatives to deal with crime.

“One of my personal projects is restorative justice,” Wright says.

Restorative justice is an approach to justice that personalizes the crime by having the victims and the offenders mediate a restitution agreement to the satisfaction of each, as well as involving the community.

Wright is the detachment commander for High Prairie RCMP, which includes 21 members, five full-time staff and two casual and for Faust RCMP, which has five members, one full-time staff and one casual.

“I love smalltown Alberta and I’m thrilled to finally be here,” Wright says.