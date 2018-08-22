Wow! What a powwow!



Hundreds celebrated aboriginal culture at the annual Driftpile Competitive Powwow, held Aug. 10-12. Colourful outfits, drummers and singers delighted the crowds in the arbour as community leaders, dignitaries and flags led the grand entry for each of four powwows. Some 250 dancers were registered from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario and Washington State in the USA. Dancers competed in Men’s Chicken Special, Women’s Jingle Special (18 years and older), Men’s Buckskin. Tiny Tots, Juniors, Teens, Junior Adults, Senior Adults, and Golden Age competed in Traditional, Fancy, Grass and Jingle in women’s and men’s categories.