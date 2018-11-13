Workshops set for beavers and alternative energy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Agricultural workshops to handle beavers, alternative energy and holistic management are scheduled for the High Prairie region in the next two months.



A free workshop on Beavers in Our Landscape will be held Nov. 29 at Kinuso Seniors’ Centre from 1-5 p.m.



The workshop is organized by Smoky Applied Research and Demonstration Association [SARDA] and co-sponsored by Big Lakes County and the Peace Country Beef and Forage Association [PCBFA]. The workshop will focus on beaver basics, challenges, case studies, banter and next steps.



Register by e-mail to extension@sarda.ca or phone [1-780] 847-2900.



An Alternative Energy Workshop is planned for Dec. 10 at the Triangle Hall starting at 9:30 a.m.



The free workshop, co-sponsored by the county and organized by the PCBFA, will focus on solar and wind energy for farms and acreages and provide options for funding support.



For information and to register, visit online the website peacecountrybeef.ca, or e-mail to info@pcbfa.ca, or phone [1-780] 835-6799, extension three.



A six-day workshop on holistic management is set for High Prairie from Jan. 17-19 and 24-26 at the High Prairie Agriplex, co-hosted by the PCBFA and High Prairie Agricultural Society.



For over 35 years, farmers and ranchers have used holistic management to improve land, grow nutritious food, gain control of their finances and improve their quality of life.



Holistic management is a value-based decision-making framework that integrates all aspects of planning for sustainable social, economical and environmental considerations.



The registration fee is $1,650, with a $500 deposit due at registration required by Dec. 15.



Register online on the Website peacecountrybeef.ca or e-mail to info@pcbfa.ca.



For more information, contact by e-mail or phone [1-780] 835-6799, extension three).