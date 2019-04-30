Workshop aims to protect BLC from invasive plant species

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Steps to control and eliminate invasive animal and plant species in the region will be presented at a workshop May 13 in Faust.



A free invasive species management workshop will be held at Faust Community Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Big Lakes County, Lesser Slave Watershed Council and the Alberta Invasive Species Council will co-host the workshop.



“We encourage people to come and learn about the invasive plants and animals that threaten our lakes, our agricultural industry and the local economy,” Big Lakes agricultural fieldman Sheila Kaus says.



Organizers invite agricultural producers, landowners, resort and campground owners, industry, Indigenous representatives, stewardship groups other people interested in learning about invasive species.



“Managing invasive species is everyone’s responsibility,” LSWC executive director Meghan Payne says.



“Learn about the invasive species throughout our watershed and agricultural lands to manage and mitigate their impacts.”



Organizers will provide vast resources about the issue.



“Invasive experts will share information about invasive species relevant to our region and share mitigation and management strategies,” Kaus says.



“We will learn about EDDMapS Alberta, a mobile phone app we can all use to report detection of invasive plants and animals.”



Participants will also learn how to check their boats and equipment for zebra and quagga mussels.



Big Lakes will share information on its weed management program and its new invasive species policy and procedure.



The county is leading the way in Alberta to protect local land and bodies of water from invasive species. At its regular meeting Feb. 27, council accepted a new policy to control aquatic invasive species.



“This is the first municipal aquatic invasive species policy in Alberta,” Kaus says.



Big Lakes recognizes the impact aquatic invasive species have on Lesser Slave Lake, she adds.



Administration consulted Alberta Environment and Parks before drafting the policy.



Big Lakes will partner with local marinas and campgrounds, tourism and sporting companies.



The county wants to promote current best management practices to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.



Identification guides from AEP will be distributed to marinas and campgrounds.



Council will adopt the Alberta Aquatic Invasive Species Early Detection Response Plan in the coming weeks.



Pre-register by May 8 to www.lwsc.ca.