Work on pavement expected soon

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Line painting on paved roads in Big Lakes County will soon be completed.

At its regular meeting July 26, council awarded a tender to paint lines on roads to AAA Striping and Seal Coating Service in the amount of $48,514.60, excluding the federal GST.

“Besides roads, we decided to add Swan Hills Airport to the contract,” says Vic Abel, director of public works.

Last year, the painting contract was about $37,000, he notes.

The Edmonton company submitted the lowest of two qualified bids. The other bid was $80,338.36.

The work will provide regular summer maintenance to maintain and protect the pavement surfaces, Abel adds in his report to council.

Work is expected to begin soon.