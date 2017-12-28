Joussard School – Word wizards evolving at Joussard

Tianna Calliou

Joussard Reporter

Hello, this is Tianna Calliou bringing you our news once again. It’s a very busy place around here, probably all schools are like that this close to Christmas.



We had the dress rehearsal for our Christmas concert Dec. 12 and it went great. We had lots of excited performers and we were a great and respectful audience for each other. We are all looking forward to our real concert [Dec. 13].



I visited the Kindergarten class this morning. These students are word wizards and are learning to read! They are also showing their creativity through lots of Christmas art projects.



In Grade 1, our students are having so much fun building gingerbread houses. You can be sure that a lot of tasting happens as well!



Grade 2 students were so excited to report about their Elf on the Shelf. They have been busy keeping up to his antics and writing about him in their journals. The students also had a great time snowshoeing.



Students in Grade 3 reported they are now memorizing their timetables in Math. This will help them be so much faster in their math work in the future.



In Grade 4, our students reported that they are learning to understand and interpret graphs in Math. In L.A., they are focusing on descriptive details in their persuasive writing.



Our Grade 5 students are also still working hard on their studies. They have been writing stories incorporating well-known heroes and then reading these stories to the rest of the class. Lots of fun!



And in my class, Grade 6, we have been also working hard on our studies this week. We are learning about angles and polygons in Math and have learned about how stars were formed and how they burn in Science.



Please check out my next report in the New Year.