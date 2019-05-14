Wong elected by acclamation to HPSD board

Adrian Wong

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A vacant High Prairie seat on the board of trustees of High Prairie School Division is filled uncontested.



Adrian Wong is the new trustee after he was acclaimed as the only candidate when nominations closed May 6.



“I want to be part of the decision-making group and process that determines how the school system works to teach our children,” says Wong.



“I’m interested in how those decisions are made and how that process, and ultimately, some of the outcomes of that process, can possibly be improved.”



Wong is scheduled to be sworn in at the board’s monthly meeting May 15.



“I’m looking forward to serving on the board and will do my best to learn and to make meaningful contributions to our kids’ educational experiences,” Wong says.



Wong fills the seat after Tammy Henkel resigned in December, effective April 18.



“I’m going to try to listen to people, bring some of their ideas to the table along with my own, and use common sense in deciding what to promote,” Wong says.



He wants to build services to students such as the new hot lunch program at High Prairie Elementary School.



“I’m hoping to advocate for similar concepts which help the students have a better day and, thereby, a more successful school experience,” he says.



Wong has worked full time at South Peace News doing website work. he has been a longtime resident and student in High Prairie.



Wong ran in the last HPSD election in October 2017 and finished third out of five candidates.



Trustees will be appointed to committees and other assignments at the board organizational meeting June 19.



Henkel served as a trustee since October 2010 and chaired the board for the past four years.