Women’s healing program offered at friendship centre

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A free women’s healing program is being offered for six weeks by High Prairie Native Friendship Centre from Sept. 6 to Oct. 13.

“The friendship centre, along with elder Rose Wabasca, will assist women with ‘Paving Their Road to Recovery’,” says executive director Lyanne Grammer.

The free program features many components of life skills, on money matters, basic computer training, employment, self-esteem building, basic bookkeeping, food safety certification, outreach services, certification for first-aid with CPR, Sage Simply accounting training and work experience.

Finding Your Spirit Within uses the seven sacred teachings and the medicine wheel.

“Participants do not need to register for all the courses,” Grammer says.

Those courses were selected in consultation with Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter executive director Berle Willier and from responses in a survey to women over several months.

“The main objective is to help vulnerable women get the necessary skills and tools to lead better, healthier and productive lifestyles,” Grammer says.

“They’re going to learn about their culture and their role in the aboriginal community.”

Elders will be leading many of the courses and sessions.

With a grant of $70,000 from Urban Partners, the friendship centre will be able to present the program four times a year, with others to start in November, January and March.

For more information, or to register, phone the friendship centre at 780-523-4511.