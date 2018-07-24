Woman spared indignity of trial

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Bigstone Cree Nation man has said he is sorry in the ultimate way by saving court and his victim a lot of time, energy and embarrassment.



Other than that, William Francis Gladue faced the full wrath of the law after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 16 to six charges.



Gladue, 43, was sent to prison for 254 days after pleading guilty to assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to appear in court on docket day, and two charges of failing to comply with an undertaking.



“Assault is a serious problem in this society,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.



Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court the first charge arose after Gladue hit his common-law wife with a cord resulting in red marks on her wrist. The date of the crime was not disclosed.



Gladue was released on conditions after the first incident but arrested again after a second assault. Court heard he was to abide by a no contact clause with the victim and an order to not drink.



“Police attended … Gladue was there. Mr. Gladue punched her in the chest. Police found him passed out…”



To make matters worse, police searched Gladue’s possessions and found 30/30 rifle bullets. Gladue was already under an order to not possess firearms or ammunition.



Hurich suggested a jail term for Gladue due to his recent convictions of assault on his common-law.



Dallas Gelineau spoke for Gladue in a duty counsel capacity. He said his client took no issue with the facts and wanted to spare the female victim the agony of attending a trial to testify.



Judge Shynkar gave Gladue credit for the early guilty plea and his compassion.



Gladue was sentenced to 90 days for assault with a weapon, 90 days consecutive for the second assault, 60 days consecutive for possession of a prohibited weapon, and 14 days concurrent but consecutive on the two charges of failing to comply with an undertaking. The total of 254 days was cut to 242 after he was given 12 days credit for time served.



As well, Gladue was fined $390 including victim fine surcharge for not attending court as required.