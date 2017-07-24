Woman pays high fine to keep pooch

A High Prairie woman is paying a very high price to keep her dog.

Stacey L. Cunningham was fined $600 after pleading guilty to a Town of High Prairie bylaw, allowing an animal to run at large.

Town of High Prairie peace officers responded to a complaint April 11 and caught the dog, court heard.

“It was her fourth infraction, the town’s lawyer, Harry Jong, told Judge G.W. Paul.

Under town bylaws, the fine starts at $75 and doubles. Therefore, Cunningham has paid fines of $75, $150 and $300 previously. The fines prompted a quick reply from the judge.

“That’s a lot of money for a dog,” he said.

“It’s not good for you and it’s not good for the public to have a dog running at large,” he added.

Earlier, the court heard the dog has shown an aggressive nature.

Time to pay the fine was granted to March 15, 2018.