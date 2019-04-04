Woman makes pitch for memorial gardens

Chris Clegg

A Grande Prairie woman is asking for local money to build the Veterans Memorial Gardens in Grande Prairie.



Renee Charbonneau attended High Prairie town council’s meeting March 27 and the Big Lakes County meeting March 27 to make her pitch for the $1 million project.



“One of the reasons we took this on is they need a place to gather,” says Charbonneau, the executive director of the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association.



She explained she is the daughter of two military parents, which drives her passion for the project.



Through research, she has discovered 320 killed in action soldiers in the local region extending from Wabasca to Grande Prairie, including 28 in the High Prairie and Big Lakes County region.



“We’re working to make sure we are focusing on each soldier,” says Charbonneau.



“We want to help educate our new citizens” and provide “a place of solace and a place to heal. We want to make it a real place of education and learning.



“If we forget where we came from we’ll lose our way as a country.”



The site is geared toward providing a place for veterans and their families to gather, and to educate students in Grades 4-6 during visits and field trips.



The gardens program is created by the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Museum. The Canadian Fallen Heroes Foundation and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission are both assisting.



A grant allows the group to create and install the first 75 memorial panels this coming summer.



Charbonneau provided a list of items in the gardens with price tags attached. Partial or complete sponsorship of any item is appreciated, from funding the program delivery building at $80,000 to trees and shrubs at $275. Individual 12 x 18” memorial panels cost $275. Indigenous memorial panels are more expensive because they will be written in three languages: English, French and the traditional language of the subject.



Contributions ranging from $10-499 to $35,000-$50,000 will be recognized separately.



Both councils support the project in principle and will debate possible contributions at later meetings.



“It’s something that’s dear to our hearts,” says county Reeve Richard Simard.



Another adds the project has special meaning.



“I’m 100 per cent for our veterans,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says, adding her father served in war.



“The ones who came home were never the same.”



The gardens surround the existing Afghanistan Monument in Grande Prairie at 10117 – 93 Street.



Plans for the gardens also include a place dedicated to animals and their service, and place to honour suicide victims. The City of Grande Prairie has provided a long-term lease.