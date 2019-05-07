Woman made him do it, court hears

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A woman who wrote bad cheques to Peavey Mart in High Prairie will dig deep to pay it all back.



Amanda Marie Coldwell, 38, was sentenced to probation for one year after appearing in High Prairie provincial court April 29.



Coldwell pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 and was ordered to pay restitution by Judge D.R. Shynkar.



“Cheques were written fraudulently,” he said.



Court heard Coldwell and a co-accused male, John Arthur Lambert, wrote six cheques totaling $9,407.22 on separate times in January 2019, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.



All chegues were in the name of Coldwell.



“The account holder had no funds,” Hudson said.



Coldwell appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.



“I admit to doing it,” Coldwell said, adding each of them wrote the cheques.



“I made him do it,” she added.



Duty counsel Harry Jong told court Coldwell admits to having a drug problem.



Judge Shynkar ordered Coldwell to take and complete treatment during her probation. As well, Coldwell is also banned from Peavey Mart until her probation expires.



The point may be moot, however. Court heard Coldwell and Lambert plan to move to Strathmore, AB.



A warrant for Lambert’s arrest was issued for not attending court to answer to the charge.