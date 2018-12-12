Woman jailed for role in crash injuring 2

Richard Froese

South Peace News



An Atikameg woman is behind bars for the next two years after pleading guilty to impaired driving where two people were injured.



Viola Sylver Grey, 27, was handed a global sentence of two years plus one day after appearing in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 3 and pleading guilty to several charges.



“She wants to go to federal prison where there are more courses than in a provincial prison,” said her lawyer, Harry Jong.



“What she likes about being in jail is that she takes addictions courses and upgrading.”



A sentence of more than two years automatically sends a person to a federal prison where courses are available to prisoners.



Grey appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.



Judge D.R. Shynkar supported the joint sentence proposal from Jong and Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.



“The most serious charge was drinking and driving causing bodily harm,” Judge Shynkar noted.



“It’s a reminder to the public what can happen when you drink and drive.”



Specifically, Grey was sentenced to 15 months for impaired driving causing bodily injury.



“She says she is remorseful for what happened in the rollover,” Jong said.



Two people were injured and taken to hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled several times in the incident in 2016, Hurich said.



One male still feels the effects of his injuries.



Grey is also suspended from driving for one year after her release from prison.



Grey also pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, four counts of breach of probation, and failing to appear in court.



Court heard that Grey was a passenger in a stolen Jeep which resulted in the possession charge.



On another occasion, police found Grey with one gram of methamphetamine.



To make matters worse, Grey did not appear in court for sentencing in 2018.



Grey also did not comply with court orders when she failed, at different times, to report to a probation officer, complete drug and alcohol treatment, and report to an appointment for a sentencing report, the Crown submitted.