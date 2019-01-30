Woman hit in face with bottle of whisky

H.P court docket

Jan. 21, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A man who severely injured a woman at a house party in Peavine will spend the next three months behind bars.

Michael S. Monteith, 30, of Edmonton, was sentenced to 150 days in jail for aggravated assault when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 21.

He was credited for 42 days served in custody.

“He caused significant harm to the victim,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

Monteith injured a woman at a party on Aug. 11, 2018, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“She was struck in the face with a bottle of whisky by Mr. Monteith,” Hudson says.

“He split her lip open and required several stitches and she had to have dental surgery.”

His global sentence also included one charge of breaching conditions for a curfew that required him to be at home during nighttime hours.

Monteith was out of his home at the party during the curfew period.

“He says he doesn’t remember a thing about the incident,” lawyer Harry Jong says.

“They were both drunk and they got into an argument.”

His emotions escalated and he became angry when most of the people agreed with the woman’s view, the lawyer says.

“He lost it,” Jong says.

Monteith realizes his wrong actions and poor choices.

“He says he’s very sorry,” Jong says.

Montieth was also banned from weapons by the judge.

“Under the Criminal Code, I have to impose a weapons prohibition,” Shynkar says.

He is banned from owning, possessing or using firearms for 10 years and restricted firearms for life.



– – – – – – – – –



Bethany Ariel Laboucan, 27, of Atikameg, was fined $1,000 for driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg.

She registered a breath sample of 130 mg after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Oct. 23, the Crown says.

Laboucan was automatically suspended from driving for one year.

She was also fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance.

That includes a base fine of $2,500 and a victim fine surcharge of $375.

Victim fine surcharges remain in effect for provincial charges under the Provincial Offences Procedure Act, the Crown says.

Hudson says the ruling to eliminate surcharges affects only the Criminal Code of Canada and federal charges.

The surcharge was struck down by the Supreme Court of Canada in mid-December.



– – – – – – – – –



Jonah Wesley Collins was fined $115 for failing to appear in court.

He missed a docket day, the Crown says.