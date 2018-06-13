Court Docket – Woman fined for giving RCMP phoney name

H.P Court Docket

June 4, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

An Atikameg woman will pay the price after giving authorities a phoney name.

Geralyn Laboucan, 28, was fined $400, plus a $120 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to obstructing a police officer when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court.

Court heard when Laboucan was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, she identified herself by another name, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

However, the officer recognized Laboucan from a previous encounter.

To make matters worse, Laboucan was also on two outstanding warrants.

It was not the first time Laboucan had given a false name to police. Her criminal record showed a previous incident of false identity.

“She says she spent 36 hours in jail,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.



* * * * * * * * *



Matthew G. Bellerose, 33, of Fort McMurray, was fined $400, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, after pleading guilty to interfering with property.

Staying at a hotel in High Prairie, he unintentionally knocked on a wrong door and disturbed the guests, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“He was staying at a hotel and went to the wrong door; he was looking for a friend,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

The name of the hotel was not given.



* * * * * * * * *



Ronald James Favel, 50, of Peavine, was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for time served, for breaching conditions.

He was on an order to abstain from consuming and possessing alcohol when he was found with a bottle of alcohol on the steps of a church on May 30, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“He says he wasn’t bothering anybody,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He spends a lot of time in town.”

Favel says he has a desire to change his life.

“I want to seek counselling,” Favel said as he appeared in court via CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre.

“I was on my way there when it happened.”



* * * * * * * * *



Dallas Collin Ward, 29, of Grande Prairie, was sentenced to five days jail after pleading guilty to breaching conditions.

He will spend no time in jail; however, after being credited for time served.

Court heard that Ward was on a no-contact order when he texted a woman to get his belongings from her home, court heard.

“It didn’t seem to be malicious,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Ward appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.



* * * * * * * * *



Sean Lee Neilly was fined $345 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

Court heard his licence was suspended from an impaired driving conviction. Ward admitted he didn’t take the proper steps to get it renewed.