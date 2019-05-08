Woman fears for her life during assault

H.P. court docket

April 29, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Desmond Larry Giroux, 29, of Driftpile, was sentenced to 180 days after pleading guilty to assault and overcoming resistance.

The charge arose when Giroux assaulted his former spouse, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“He was choking her on the floor to keep her from getting away,” Hudson said.

“She feared for her life.”

The behaviour is not new to the accused.

“Mr. Giroux has previous convictions of domestic violence,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted.

Judge Shynkar accepted the joint submission from the Crown and lawyer Harry Jong.

A fight began after the two began drinking.

“He doesn’t remember anything about the incident,” Jong said.

Giroux was also sentenced to probation for one year after pleading guilty to failing to comply with probation orders. Giroux was on an order to have no contact with the victim at the time of the incident.

The no-contact order will continue in the new probation sentence.

Giroux was also ordered to take counseling and treatment for his addictions.

Judge Shynkar also imposed a lifetime ban on all firearms for Giroux and ordered he provide a DNA sample.

The only factor working in Giroux’s favour was he was credited for 25 days already served in the Peace River Correctional Centre.



– – – – – – –



Fred Wapahoo, 33, of Slave Lake, was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to breach of conditions.

Wapahoo was found inside an apartment hiding in a closet against a court order, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“His common law was not feeling well and she wanted him there,” lawyer Harry Jong explained.

Wapahoo admitted his mistake.

“I’ve learned my lesson.”

Wapahoo was credited for two days served in Peace River Correctional Centre.



– – – – – – –



Tyler Colin Genaille, 29, of Slave Lake, was sentenced to probation for nine months after pleading guilty to mischief obstruction, breaching conditions and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Court heard he was intoxicated at the Cozy Corner Pub and disturbing an employee, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson submitted.

Genaille was on three separate court orders to abstain from being intoxicated in a public place.

To worsen his legal problems, Genaille was also intoxicated behind bushes along Highway 2 on the east end of town during another incident.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Genaille in court. He said his client admits he is addicted to alcohol and methamphetamine.

“He says he wants to go for treatment.”

Judge D.R. Shynkar ordered Genaille to complete treatment during his probation.



– – – – – – –



Ted Kerry Williams, 36, of High Prairie, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Williams recorded a breath sample of 260 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Williams appeared in court from Peace River Correctional Centre.

The impaired driving is his second in five years, the Crown submitted.

As a result, Judge D.R. Shynkar suspended Williams from driving for two years.



– – – – – – –



Arrah Nikita Grey, 21, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle while impaired.

Grey recorded a breath sample of 160 mg after she was stopped by Faust RCMP, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“She says she was drinking the night before,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

In addition to the fine, Grey was suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Haley Jaide Kerekanich, 25, was sentenced to a conditional sentence order for 30 days followed by probation for one year.

Kerekanich pleaded guilty to one count each of housebreaking with intent, mischief damage under $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions.

A conditional sentence order requires an offender to spend all or part of the sentence in the accused’s home.

Court heard Kerekanich broke a door to get into the apartment of her former common law, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Once inside, Kerekanich took 60 assorted computer chips ranging in value from $1,000 to $1,250, Hudson said.

A cell phone and a screwdriver set were also taken.

During sentencing, Judge D.R. Shynkar noted Kerekanich was not permitted to be in the residence.

Duty counsel Harry Jong explained Kerekanich went to retrieve some of her belongings but “she was in there without his consent.”

Judge Shynkar ordered Kerekanich to have no contact with the victim and to complete drug treatment during her probation.

Jong admitted his client is addicted to methamphetamine.

“She wants to go for treatment for meth.”

Kerekanich also pleaded guilty to failing to report to her probation officer as required.



– – – – – – –



Jeremy Richard Engels, 42, of Valleyview, was fined $2,875 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance.



– – – – – – –



Michelle Pearl Auger, 24, of Sucker Creek, was fined $300 for causing a disturbance.

Auger was one of three women involved in a fight at Ray’s Gas Bar parking lot, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Auger is sorry for getting involved.



– – – – – – –



Mark Seppola, 54, of the Yukon, was fined $100 each on two charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of careless storage of a firearm.

“They were not secured,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

Seppola was visiting his father in Kinuso when the incident occurred, says Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

Faust RCMP responded to a domestic disturbance when they discovered the firearms, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Three firearms were in the open, in a closet and behind a washing machine, he says.

Seppola claimed the firearms had sentimental value.