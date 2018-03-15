Woman denied bridge

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will not be building a road bridge to a private residence at a cost that could reach $1 million.



At its regular meeting Feb. 28, council received for information a report from Vic Abel, director of public works.



Gilwood-area resident Elaine O’Rourke approached council at its regular meeting Oct. 25 and requested the county upgrade a bridge on Range Road 181 across Iroquois Creek to provide better access to her home.



“They use another road anyway,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



Since the request was made, the project became unfeasible.



“It is estimated that a crossing structure at this location would be $800,000 to $1 million,” Abel says.



He stated administration viewed the location and noted the residence is accessible and the request does not meet the county policy.



During discussion with the delegation, Reeve Ken Matthews said a bridge would be expensive and would require approval from the Ministry of Environment.



The county wouldn’t consider a road, says Abel.



O’Rourke has lived on the property for more than 20 years.