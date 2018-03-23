Woman charged with drug crimes after raid

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Cocaine, packaged methamphetamines and various prescription pills were seized after a drug bust at a High Prairie home on March 7.



The High Prairie Integrated Drug Unit, High Prairie RCMP, and members of the Faust RCMP concluded a two-month long CDSA investigation with the raid after getting a search warrant.



“Police located approximately 100 grams of cocaine and approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine prepackaged for the sale on the streets of High Prairie,” says Cpl. Chris Warren, RCMP Media Relations Group.



Police also located various prescription pills, cash and a firearm.



Marilyn Gwen Hamelin [BigCharles], 53, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, methamphetamines, Gabapentin, and codeine, for the purpose of trafficking; possession of cash obtained by crime; unauthorized possession of a firearm; unsafe storage of a firearm; and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking stemming from previous CDSA charges in November 2017.



Hamelin was remanded into custody and is to appear in High Prairie provincial court on March 26.



Hamelin was released from custody in November 2017, after police conducted a CDSA search warrant on the same residence. At the time, police seized 28 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of cocaine.



The High Prairie Integrated Drug Enforcement Unit aims to identify and disrupt organized crime in the town of High Prairie, County of Big Lakes and surrounding area, and to arrest and hold people accountable for their involvement in their criminal activities.