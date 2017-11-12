Court Docket – Woman breaks curfew by skipping town

H.P. court docket

Oct. 30, 2017

Judge G.W. Paul

A young woman will spend another week behind bars for not being at home when ordered to do so.

Terra Lynne Hahn, 22, was sentenced to seven days in jail after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 30 to breaching conditions.

Court heard that Hahn was on a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., but was absent when police arrived at her residence on Aug. 24 at 11:15 p.m., said Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook.

“A person who answered the door said she went to Edmonton one week earlier.”

During sentencing, Hahn was warned to obey court orders.

“Don’t breach your conditions,” Judge G.W. Paul said.

“Quit getting into court.”

Shook told court Hahn’s criminal record has become “prolific” in the last few years.

“There should be message that she must comply by conditions,” Shook said.

– – – – – – – – –

Brandon Duquette, 22, of Peavine, was fined $1,200, plus a victim fine surcharge of $360, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard that Duquette was stopped by police in High Prairie on Aug. 2 and provided a breath sample of 190 mg, said Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook.

Duquette was driving away from the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo where he had been drinking alcohol, lawyer Harry Jong said.

“He says he was at the rodeo in the beer garden, got carried away and drank too much,” he added.

Judge G.W. Paul took the Crown’s recommendation to hand a fine higher than the minimum $1,000 because of the high readings.

“Your readings were more than double the legal limit, which is aggravating,” said Judge Paul, who added he was pleased with the early guilty plea.

“You take responsibility.”

Duquette was also suspended from driving for the minimum one year.

– – – – – – – – –

Brandy Amanda Smith, 31, of Atikameg, was fined $1,000, plus a $300 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Smith was stopped by police in Grouard on Aug. 16 and provided breath samples of 160 mg., said Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook.

“She says she lost her job when she lost her licence,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Judge G.W. Paul noted Smith made a bad decision and has already paid the consequences in another significant way.

“It’s a huge mistake, you lost your job,” he said.

Smith appeared for the Edmonton Remand Centre on CCTV.

– – – – – – – – –

Trevor Lee Henry, 46, of High Prairie, was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with conditions.

Henry was on orders to stay out of a two-block radius of a High Prairie residence, refrain from consuming alcohol, and have no contact with a named female. He breached all three conditions on Oct. 29 at 3 a.m., Crown prosecutor Hadyn Shook said.

The crimes occurred only three days after the order was issued.

Judge G.W. Paul was not impressed.

“Your record is rife with breaches, you can’t keep your promises. You have trouble getting along with women.

“You need to get away from the booze,” he concluded.

Henry was moving out of a residence when the breach occurred and was contacted by the female.

“She wanted him to get his belongings,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.