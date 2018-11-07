Woman banned from Sports Palace

H.P. court docket

Oct. 29, 2018

Judge A. Chrenek

A High Prairie woman has been banned from entering the Sports Palace after her actions at the public facility last month.

Alexis C. Schnoeller, 32, pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 29 to possessing property obtained by an act of crime, and mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Court heard that Schnoeller was apprehended after High Prairie RCMP were called to the Sports Palace due to some people causing a problem, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court. Upon their arrival, police found three stolen cell phones inside her jacket.

“She was not pleased about being apprehended and in the back seat, she kicked out a light,” said Hurich.

Harry Jong spoke for Schnoeller in court as duty counsel and said she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

“She says she has a problem with alcohol and wants to get treatment and straighten out her life,” he said.

Schnoeller admitted her lifestyle of consuming alcohol is not good.

“Drinking is not working for me.”

Schnoeller was fined $500 for her actions. Time to pay was waived due to time already served at the Edmonton Remand Centre before her court appearance.

However, Schnoeller was also placed on probation for nine months. Part of the order is that she is banned from attending the Sports Palace.



* * * * * * *



Ryan James Smith, 36, of Leduc, Alta. was handed a global fine of $1,700 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg, breaching conditions, driving while suspended, and failing to attend court.

Time to pay was waived due to time already served at the Edmonton Remand Centre while awaiting his court appearance and subsequent guilty pleas.

Court was told that Smith recorded a breath sample of 140 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP while driving on the wrong way on a street July 23, 2016, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

To make matters worse, Smith was also on a court order to not be in a vehicle without the registered owner present.

“He knew he wasn’t supposed to be behind the wheel and in the vehicle without the owner,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He recognizes he has a problem with alcohol and wants to get treatment,” Jong added.

Smith was further sentenced to probation for nine months, with an order to include treatment.

Smith was also suspended from driving for one year on the drunk driving charge. He was also given a stern warning by the judge to obey his sentence.

“If you’re caught driving in that period, you will be back in jail,” Judge A. Chrenek warned.



* * * * * * *



William R. Hambler, 24, of Edmonton, was handed a global fine of $150 after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance and for failing to appear in court.

Court heard that Hambler was caught in possession of just under 10 grams of marijuana when his vehicle was searched by High Prairie RCMP on Aug. 2, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurick told court.

Time to pay was waived due to time already served in Peace River Correctional Centre while awaiting his provincial court appearance.