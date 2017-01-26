Woman arrested in connection with murder

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Tragedy has struck Atikameg again.

High Prairie RCMP have arrested a woman and charged her with second-degree murder in the death of a 32-year-old Atikameg man Jan. 14.

Dead is Jeff Gladue, whose body was found outside of a residence in Atikameg after police responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

RCMP announced Jan. 19 they arrested Ivy Laboucan, 40, and are looking for Blake Anderson and Patrick Letendre, also wanted in connection with the murder. Warrants have been issued for their arrest on charges of second-degree murder. Both are considered to be dangerous and possibly armed.

Police warn anyone who may see these two men, not to approach them but to call 911 or police immediately.

Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, is described an aboriginal male, 185 cm tall [6’1”], and 73 kg [161 lbs]. He has brown eyes and black hair, and he has a tattoo cross on his left forearm.

Letendre, 24, of Atikameg, is an aboriginal male, 175 cm tall [5’9”], and 84 kg [184 lbs]. He has brown eyes and black hair, and he has a tattoo ‘Letendre’ across his upper back and ‘459’ on his left arm. He also has a scar on his nose.

If anyone has information pertaining to this murder investigation, they are asked to call the High Prairie RCMP Detachment at [780] 523-3378. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phoning [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS]. You may also leave tips on the Internet at www.tipssubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information that leads to an arrest[s], you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Laboucan appeared in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 23 to enter a plea to the charge.