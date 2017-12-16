Wolfe joins local chamber

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Jaylee Wolfe as its new temporary part-time executive assistant.



She started work on Nov. 29 and works at the chamber office in the Town of High Prairie civic building Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



“I do all the administrative work, manage memberships and respond to enquiries about the chamber,” says Wolfe, who carries the same title for the Community Futures office in Slave Lake.



She succeeds Crystal Trindle who started the position June 22 and moved on to other opportunities.



Josh Friesen was promoted to general manager of Community Futures in August to succeed Christopher Robblee.



He is eager to carry on the mission to help people turn business ideas into reality and succeed in rural Alberta.



“We hope to help local businesses to start up, expand, and succeed,” Friesen says.



“Community Futures provides tools and talent that the High Prairie region can utilize to aid economic growth one idea at a time.”



Business services are also available for municipalities, and non-profit organizations.



We hope to be a part of bringing each community we serve to its full potential,” Friesen says.



He has worked for Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake Region for just under a year when he was the co-ordinator for the Business Support Network that launched in High Prairie on Feb. 23.



He has many years of management experience and operates own business on the side.



To contact the chamber administrator, phone the office at (780) 523-5368 or email to office@hpchamber.net.