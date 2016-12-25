Wishes come true for Dorothy, Toto in Wizard of Oz

· by ·
Owen Sound, left, played Grumpy Grumble and was melted by Janora Yellowknee, who played Dorothy. It was part of her job to save the day and return to Kansas.

Chris Clegg
South Peace News

The Christmas Wizard of Oz had a surprise ending, not that many did not know who the likely culprit was.

Of course, Santa Claus turned out to be the Christmas Wizard, granting wish after wish at the end of the play.

High Prairie Elementary School’s Dec. 13 production of the play included Grade 1 students singing the songs, while Grade 3 students were the actors, actresses and readers.

HPE Fine Arts teacher Andrea Pollock says principal Mitch Hammond had supervised the popular play before at another school. When it came time to choose this year’s play, staff all had input before the decision was made.

The play followed a similar story line of Dorothy in the timeless classic. This time, however, a tornado lands her at the North Pole.

She meets a few friends, helps them out, but desperately wants to return to Kansas for Christmas morning.

She says goodbye to her friends, but wakes up Christmas morning to discover they are still with her. Indeed, among her presents are a toy soldier, a snowman, and stuffed lion.

Pollock worked with the Grade 3s on the play while Kathy Cox put her musical talents to good work by rehearsing with the Grade 1s on their songs.

“The Grade 3 teachers do a lot of work in class and Kathy [Cox] works with the Grade 1s. She is very talented.”

She adds students are asked which roles they would like to take on, adding some prefer more prominent roles while others are satisfied with lesser roles.

The 75-minute play, which mixed song, dance and humour, was an enjoyment for all who attended.

The play was split into two acts. Different students played the parts of the same characters during both acts to give everyone a chance to participate.

Grade 1 students sang the songs during the play. Left-right are Nevaeh Willier, Danica Doucette, Tyra Shantz and Denali Okemow. Teacher Kathy Cox worked with the Grade 1s during rehearsal.
The Red Narrator, played by Kashton Chalifoux, has Dorothy’s house fall on him shortly after the tornado occurs. Dorothy lands at the North Pole to meet the Christmas Wizard of Oz.
Santa Claus, or the Christmas Wizard of Oz, grants the Snowman his wish. Left-right are Nolen Rath and Dag Sware.
Three characters needing wishes! Left-right are Leland Potvin as the Toy Soldier, Nolen Perley as the Stuffed Lion, and Nolen Rath as the Snowman.
Glinda the Good Witch of the North Pole is accompanied by elves. Left-right are Isabelle Roy, Crimson Ferguson and Ethan Warren-Currier.
Dorothy, played by Kylie Potskin, is accompanied by Toto, played by Hadil Elhasaeri. In the story, a tornado dumps them at the North Pole.
Nolen Perley played the part of the Stuffed Lion. His Christmas wish was for courage.
Tristen Grant played the part of the Snowman. His wish was for brains because his head was full of snow.