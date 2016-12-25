Wishes come true for Dorothy, Toto in Wizard of Oz

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Christmas Wizard of Oz had a surprise ending, not that many did not know who the likely culprit was.

Of course, Santa Claus turned out to be the Christmas Wizard, granting wish after wish at the end of the play.

High Prairie Elementary School’s Dec. 13 production of the play included Grade 1 students singing the songs, while Grade 3 students were the actors, actresses and readers.

HPE Fine Arts teacher Andrea Pollock says principal Mitch Hammond had supervised the popular play before at another school. When it came time to choose this year’s play, staff all had input before the decision was made.

The play followed a similar story line of Dorothy in the timeless classic. This time, however, a tornado lands her at the North Pole.

She meets a few friends, helps them out, but desperately wants to return to Kansas for Christmas morning.

She says goodbye to her friends, but wakes up Christmas morning to discover they are still with her. Indeed, among her presents are a toy soldier, a snowman, and stuffed lion.

Pollock worked with the Grade 3s on the play while Kathy Cox put her musical talents to good work by rehearsing with the Grade 1s on their songs.

“The Grade 3 teachers do a lot of work in class and Kathy [Cox] works with the Grade 1s. She is very talented.”

She adds students are asked which roles they would like to take on, adding some prefer more prominent roles while others are satisfied with lesser roles.

The 75-minute play, which mixed song, dance and humour, was an enjoyment for all who attended.

The play was split into two acts. Different students played the parts of the same characters during both acts to give everyone a chance to participate.