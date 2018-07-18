Winning entry to be featured on T-shirts



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A talented St. Andrew’s School student has drawn the winning design in Holy Family Catholic Regional Division’s Orange Shirt Day Contest.



The division announced June 14 that Grade 11 student Natonia Joanne Jay Giroux’s entry caught the eye of judges for the honour.



Giroux’s winning entry features a beautiful dream catcher with feathers hanging from it, and flowers surrounding it.



Her artwork will be featured on T-shirts for Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30, which will be celebrated in Holy Family schools on Sept. 28.



“Congratulations to Natonia. Her artwork is a beautiful representation of the First Nations culture that will look beautiful on our shirts,” says Holy Family Supt. Betty Turpin.



“I look forward to wearing the shirt with pride for Orange Shirt Day 2018.”



In addition to Giroux’s artwork being featured on shirts across the division, Giroux will receive a framed version of her artwork.