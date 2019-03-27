Wily leprechauns evade traps set by students

Danielle Calliou reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Danielle Calliou

Joussard Reporter

Greetings from Joussard School! This is Danielle Calliou bringing you our news once again. As usual, our students have been very busy all over the school.



In kindergarten, the students reported they are learning how to spot signs that summer is coming. This is exciting because we’ve all had enough of winter. On Monday, the little kids had a huge mess to clean up because the leprechauns visited over the weekend. The students let me know they practiced working together while they cleaned up their classroom.



Our Grade 1 students also had to clean up after a bunch of pesky leprechauns on Monday as well. This was rather frustrating because, despite all of their creativity and hard work on traps, the students did not catch any leprechauns. On another note though, the students were very happy reporting about their latest “Makey, Makey” lesson because they are creating cardboard pianos. This does sound exciting!



Students in Grade 2 are learning to create their own gymnastics routines. They kids are getting pretty good at this. In L.A., the students are polishing up their journal writing skills and in Science, they told me they are making snow. I’m not sure how they are doing this or even why they would want to!



In Grade 3, the students told me lots of things. They are playing Bear Tag in P.E., making necklaces of beads in Cree class, creating Battle Bots in their “Makey Makey” lesson and learning about Medicine Wheels with Jamie Chalifoux. Lots of learning in Grade 3!



Our Grade 4 students are branching out into an activity that we haven’t done before in our school – they are making claymations videos. Tomorrow they are hosting our assembly and will be demonstrating what a claymation video is. There are a lot of excited kids in that class!



Students in Grade 5 have just begun their new unit on Weather Watch and will be creating their own weather instruments after the break. For now, they are learning about the different types of clouds they see in the sky. In Math, they are finishing their unit on capacity with an experiment of how much substance different containers can hold. They enjoyed their last Land-Based learning day and are looking forward to April’s lesson on medicine plant picking and harvesting syrup from birch trees.



The students in Grade 6 are putting a great deal of effort into writing stories. This is an important skill to have and also, they want to do a great job on their Provincial Achievement Tests. In Science, the students are learning about air dynamics and in Social Studies, the kids are making posters or slide shows to reflect the book on refugees that they just read.



We would like to thank all of the families who turned out for our Leadership Showcase nights. Parents are always welcome here at Joussard School!

Creedence Syniak displays his finished product. He spent a great deal of thought and time working on his leprechaun trap, which, he explained was really a house that would make a very comfortable living space for a little green man. Too bad Creedence didn’t get any visitors.