Willier cashes in

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Sucker Creek resident Leonard Willier got a little distracted after he checked just one of his recent five lottery tickets.

Willier was surprised to discover he had won $102,900.60 on the Jan. 21 LOTTO 6/49 draw. He was so excited he forgot to check the rest of his tickets.

“We were in Edmonton for the day, and I remembered I had some tickets,” he says.

“I didn’t believe it when I scanned the first ticket and saw the prize amount. I went to find my wife and tell her the good news.”

Like many people she did not believe their good fortune.

“So I had to go check the ticket again to prove we were winners.”

Willier says he plans to use the winnings to pay some bills and take his wife on a trip to Las Vegas.

Willier purchased his lucky winning ticket at the Mac’s Convenience Store in High Prairie at 5219 48 Street.