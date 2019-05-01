Will Toastmasters roar again?

Dan McCosh, Toastmasters Division A director, led a meeting March 28 to revive a Toastmasters chapter in High Prairie. A second meeting is scheduled for May 9.

Second meeting scheduled to organize local chapter

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

They now have a place to meet!



And more importantly, practice speaking to hone their skills.



A group dedicated to improving public speaking and presentation skills has not existed in High Prairie for over a decade but a local woman wants to revive the local Toastmasters International chapter.



A second meeting will be held at St. Mark’s Anglican Church May 9 at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.



The meeting comes after the first attempt to organize March 28 at Smitty’s Restaurant. Paulette McGinnis is leading local efforts to revive the chapter and is herself a long-time member and advocate.



Members from Toastmasters came from as far as Edmonton to hold the March 28 meeting and explained the necessary steps in forming a local chapter.



Dan McCosh, Toastmasters Division A director, which serves all areas in Alberta north and west of Edmonton, chaired the meeting.



“You need 20 people,” he says. “The magic number is 20.”



Only three attended the meeting but many others expressed interest on social media.



Fees are about $150-160 a year which can be paid semi-annually.



Toastmasters is a 95-year-old organization started in California. There are about 16,700 clubs [charters] in 143 countries with a membership of 357,000.



Highly-structured meetings are held which teach members to conduct effective meetings, enhance listening skills, sharpen presentation skills, practice leadership and much more. Meetings provide support and constructive advice to improve each member’s speaking skills.



“Where leaders are made,” says McCosh in describing Toastmasters.



McGinnis is herself a Distinguished Toastmaster.