Wildfires prompt postponement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College graduation ceremonies planned for High Prairie last week were postponed.



The Sports Palace was scheduled to host the Practical Nurse Capping and Pinning Ceremony on June 6 at 7 p.m. and convocation ceremonies June 7 at 1 p.m.



A new release was issued June 3 by Valerie Tradewell, NLC senior director of external relations.



“Due to the wildfires in the Northern Lakes College service region, and the impact to the students in those communities, NLC will be postponing convocation to September,” Trade- well says.



“The wildfires still have a number of communities under evacuation and many remain on evacuation alert.



“Distress and anxiety that many students, staff, and community residents are experiencing remain the prime concern for the board of governors.”



A new date will be announced at a later date.