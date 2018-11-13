Wilderness camp grows in demand, ministry

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Support for High Prairie Wilderness continues to grow as more than $30,000 was raised during an evening with comedian entertainer Ben Crane at Triangle Hall on Nov. 3.



“Thanks to the generosity of High Prairie and the individuals and businesses who came out to support the event, we raised a record-breaking $33,777.05,” says camp director Aaron Harbidge, who launched the camp in 2016 as part of Sagitawa Christian Camping Society.



“The camp is striking a good chord with the High Prairie region.”



Just over 300 people attended the event, which include live and silent auctions, he says.



“We had the largest crowd ever, with a lot of people from the community who have been involved in camp and the live auction was a fun time,” Harbidge says.



The highest bid in the live auction was just over $8,000 for a quilt made and donated by Helen Carriere, he says.



Camp continues to grow with demand climbing for youth ages 12-17 years and new camps considered.



“We reached our capacity this summer, and are looking at ways to be able to accommodate more youth,” Harbidge says.



“We almost doubled our campers from 2017 with 61 campers this year and several youth on a waiting list hoping for a spot.”



Last year, the camp drew 34 campers.



Campers come from the High Prairie area and a growing number of youth from Driftpile, Grouard, Gift Lake, Sunset House, Valleyview, McLennan, Falher and Slave Lake and a few from as far away as the Edmonton area.



In 2019, the camp will consider expanding to younger campers.



“We are seeing an overwhelming interest for children ages 9-11, and are looking into how a camp program for that age group would look,” Harbidge says.



The camp is located on the Little Smoky River about 32 km southeast of High Prairie.



“Horses and wilderness camping is a very attractive mix for young people and sparks initial interest in both the campers and their parents,” Harbidge says.



“Once they come to camp, they really enjoy the program, which consists of team-building games, chores, campfires, lots of amazing food, and lots of horse time.”



Staff are friendly, caring, fun and enthusiastic, and supportive, he notes.



“As one returning camper stated this last summer, I like coming here because the staff are kind to me,” Har- bidge says.



He says parents and guardians say they see a difference in their young people when they come home from camp.



“As one parent asked a staff member, how can we implement what you do at camp into our home to keep up the positive change we see?” Harbidge says.



Above all, the camp has been blessed it blesses so many people.



“We see that God has a purpose for High Prairie Wilderness Camp in the area and we are excited to see how He is building a strong and caring community through the camp program,” Harbidge says.



Updates on High Prairie Wilderness Camp are posted on the camp’s facebook page.



For more information on the High Prairie Wilderness Camp, visit the online site at sagitawa.bc.ca.