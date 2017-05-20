Wild West time enjoyed at Spring Rodeo

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Riders on horses and bulls were rocking and rolling at the eighth annual High Prairie Agricultural Society Amateur Spring Rodeo held April 29-30.
Sellorowds watched all the action Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the High Prairie Agriplex. Competitors from near and afar battled in saddle bronc, bareback, tiedown roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping and ladies’ barrel racing.
The rodeo was sanctioned by the Wildrose Rodeo Association and Lakeland Rodeo Asso- ciation.
Junior riders competed in horse riding, bull riding, barrel racing, peewee barrels, steer riding and breakaway roping.
Blake Holleis, of High Prairie, finished second in junior bull riding with 70 points, one point back of the winner, Blu Siemens, of Bezanson, in official results of the WRA.
To open both events, the Thundering Hooves Gymkhana Club of High Prairie performed the grand entry.
During the intermission, the crowd was wowed by female trick riders Mackenzie Cal- hoon and Kenzie Herben, of High Prairie. Their daring manoeuvers aboard their horses in full gallop delighted the audience.
South Peace competitors
Saturday, April 29
Event Athlete Home Town
Mini Broncs Jaycee Calliou High Prairie
Bareback Jace Cox High Prairie
Saddle Bronc Jace Cox High Prairie
Junior Steer Wrestling Colby Cox High Prairie
Junior Bull Riding Blake Holleis High Prairie
Colby Cox High Prairie
Bull Riding Steven Cardinal Kinuso
Kyle McIvor Kinuso
Taylor Martin High Prairie
Ladies’ Barrel Racing Katie Sloan Kinuso
Fay Baker High Prairie
Rena Tansem High Prairie
Molly Marquardt High Prairie
Local Barrel Racing Sarah Neill High Prairie
Shelby Cook High Prairie
Lynaya Whalen High Prairie
Payton Herben High Prairie
Sunday, April 30
Event Athlete Home Town
Mini Broncs Kayden Williams Kinuso
Ryder Halcrow Grouard
Novice Horse Riding Jace Cox High Prairie
Steer Wrestling Tyler Wilkinson Kinuso
Team Roping Braiden Sprowl
& Dallas Turcotte High Prairie
Bull Riding Chris Williscroft High Prairie
Paul Davis High Prairie
Ladies’ Barrel Racing Brooke Monteith High Prairie
Junior Barrel Racing Shelby Cook High Prairie
Kenzie Herben High Prairie
Peewee Barrel Racing Sydney Turcotte High Prairie
Local Barrel Racing Kelly Stewart High Prairie
Brenna McBeth High Prairie
Nikki Williscroft High Prairie
Sydney Turcotte High Prairie