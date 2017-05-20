Wild West time enjoyed at Spring Rodeo

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Riders on horses and bulls were rocking and rolling at the eighth annual High Prairie Agricultural Society Amateur Spring Rodeo held April 29-30.

Sellorowds watched all the action Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the High Prairie Agriplex. Competitors from near and afar battled in saddle bronc, bareback, tiedown roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping and ladies’ barrel racing.

The rodeo was sanctioned by the Wildrose Rodeo Association and Lakeland Rodeo Asso- ciation.

Junior riders competed in horse riding, bull riding, barrel racing, peewee barrels, steer riding and breakaway roping.

Blake Holleis, of High Prairie, finished second in junior bull riding with 70 points, one point back of the winner, Blu Siemens, of Bezanson, in official results of the WRA.

To open both events, the Thundering Hooves Gymkhana Club of High Prairie performed the grand entry.

During the intermission, the crowd was wowed by female trick riders Mackenzie Cal- hoon and Kenzie Herben, of High Prairie. Their daring manoeuvers aboard their horses in full gallop delighted the audience.

South Peace competitors

Saturday, April 29

Event Athlete Home Town

Mini Broncs Jaycee Calliou High Prairie

Bareback Jace Cox High Prairie

Saddle Bronc Jace Cox High Prairie

Junior Steer Wrestling Colby Cox High Prairie

Junior Bull Riding Blake Holleis High Prairie

Colby Cox High Prairie

Bull Riding Steven Cardinal Kinuso

Kyle McIvor Kinuso

Taylor Martin High Prairie

Ladies’ Barrel Racing Katie Sloan Kinuso

Fay Baker High Prairie

Rena Tansem High Prairie

Molly Marquardt High Prairie

Local Barrel Racing Sarah Neill High Prairie

Shelby Cook High Prairie

Lynaya Whalen High Prairie

Payton Herben High Prairie

Sunday, April 30

Event Athlete Home Town

Mini Broncs Kayden Williams Kinuso

Ryder Halcrow Grouard

Novice Horse Riding Jace Cox High Prairie

Steer Wrestling Tyler Wilkinson Kinuso

Team Roping Braiden Sprowl

& Dallas Turcotte High Prairie

Bull Riding Chris Williscroft High Prairie

Paul Davis High Prairie

Ladies’ Barrel Racing Brooke Monteith High Prairie

Junior Barrel Racing Shelby Cook High Prairie

Kenzie Herben High Prairie

Peewee Barrel Racing Sydney Turcotte High Prairie

Local Barrel Racing Kelly Stewart High Prairie

Brenna McBeth High Prairie

Nikki Williscroft High Prairie

Sydney Turcotte High Prairie