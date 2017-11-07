Whitefish man gets life for double murder

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced for murdering two teens in Whitefish Lake First Nation in July 2016.

Edward Devon Boyce Gladue, of Whitefish, was sentenced to life in prison on Nov. 6 in Court of Queen’s Bench in Peace River after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19,

The boyfriend and girlfriend were killed July 23, 2016, stated news reports in the Edmonton Sun and Journal on Nov. 7.

Gladue was 19 when he was arrested oh Aug. 11, 2016 in Peace River.

Laboucan’s body was discovered the evening of July 25 by a community search party.

Grey’s body was recovered the afternoon of July 26.

The teens were returning from a family gathering when Gladue showed up at the house, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Laboucan was shot in the chest, causing him to bleed to death. Grey was assaulted and asphyxiated before she was shot in the back.

The young couple was preparing to move to Slave Lake where they planned to attend Northern Lakes College. Laboucan planned to study power engineering, while Grey was going to take early childhood education.

Gladue is eligible parole after 13 years. He has also been ordered to give a DNA sample, is not allowed to own firearms or contact the families of the deceased.